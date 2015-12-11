BERLIN Dec 11 The German economy is continuing
to expand thanks to private consumption, with refugees providing
a limited additional boost, the economy ministry said in its
monthly report on Friday.
The ministry said Europe's largest economy was facing a
slight headwind from the tough global economic environment but
rising employment and wages along with the low oil price and the
weak euro were helping.
It said construction, especially of homes, would probably
increase in the coming months while the industrial sector was
beginning to overcome the weak patch it went through in the
third quarter.
"Overall Germany's economic output has probably grown in the
fourth quarter," the ministry said.
The economy expanded by 0.3 percent in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)