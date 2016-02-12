BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 mln underwritten public offering
* Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering
BERLIN Feb 12 The German economy is on a moderate growth path, the Economy Ministry said in its monthly report on Friday, adding that a fragile world economy was acting as a damper.
The ministry said the domestic services sector was booming, acting as main growth driver for the domestic economy.
"The world economy is currently developing with a moderate impulse," the ministry wrote in the report. "In the current year, little acceleration is to be expected. Therefore the dull growth of last year will continue."
It added that turbulence on financial markets at the start of this year due to the low oil price and uncertainty about China was dampening sentiment among German businesses.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering
April 7 U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after a Labor Department report showed that 98,000 jobs were added in the public and private sector in March, far lower than economists' estimate of 180,000.
* Intends to issue, by way of non-brokered private placement, up to 7.1 million shares at a price of $0.07 per share