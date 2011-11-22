BERLIN Nov 22 There is currently no need
to bring back crisis fighting measures in Germany such as the
reduced-working hours scheme, but the government will act if
needed, Germany Economy Minister Phillip Roesler said on
Tuesday.
Thanks to the German government's reduced-working hours
scheme introduced during the financial crisis in 2008, companies
were able to keep employees on board despite a lower workload.
"As of today, we don't need such measures," Roesler said.
"We should not give the impression that we are walking into the
next crisis," he added.
Should the necessity arise, however, such measures could be
brought back quickly, he added.
In October, the German government nearly halved its forecast
for growth next year to one percent from a previous forecast of
1.8 percent, compounding fears that Europe's largest economy was
facing a slowdown.
