BERLIN Nov 22 There is currently no need to bring back crisis fighting measures in Germany such as the reduced-working hours scheme, but the government will act if needed, Germany Economy Minister Phillip Roesler said on Tuesday.

Thanks to the German government's reduced-working hours scheme introduced during the financial crisis in 2008, companies were able to keep employees on board despite a lower workload.

"As of today, we don't need such measures," Roesler said. "We should not give the impression that we are walking into the next crisis," he added.

Should the necessity arise, however, such measures could be brought back quickly, he added.

In October, the German government nearly halved its forecast for growth next year to one percent from a previous forecast of 1.8 percent, compounding fears that Europe's largest economy was facing a slowdown.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen)