MANNHEIM, Germany, April 15 Strong economic data
and broad consensus that Germany put in a robust performance
during the first quarter drove investors' assessments of current
conditions to their highest level in more than 2-1/2 years in
April, a ZEW economist said on Tuesday.
"We think that major factors for the high assesment for
Germany are the good data that were recently released like
industrial production as well as incoming orders," Frieder
Mokinski said.
"There also seems to be a wide consensus that the first
quarter of this year was a particularly strong one."
The ZEW's monthly poll of investor and analyst sentiment in
Europe's largest economy fell for a fourth consecutive month in
April as the crisis in Ukraine weighed on the outlook but
current conditions rose to their highest level since July 2011.
Mokinski said survey participants did not have any
particular fear that the euro would strengthen further.
"If you consider the expectations for the exchange rates you
find that most respondents think that the dollar will appreciate
against the euro."
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Kirsti Knolle in Mannheim, Writing
by Michelle Martin in Berlin)