* German business morale highest since April 2012
* Expectations index strongest since spring 2011
* Q3 growth confirmed at 0.3 percent on the quarter
* Foreign trade subtracts 0.4 points from GDP
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Nov 22 German business morale surged to
its strongest in a year and a half in November, suggesting
Europe's largest economy is gaining steam into the end of the
year after growing by a modest 0.3 percent in the third quarter.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of 7,000 firms, rose to
109.3, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a
rise to 107.7 and surpassing the highest estimate for 108.5.
The increase in the index, which had fallen in October, sent
the euro higher and pushed German Bund futures lower.
"Companies have got over the slight setbacks of last month
in an impressive way and are counting on recovery," said Joerg
Zeuner, an economist with government-owned banking group KfW.
The ZEW survey this week showed investor sentiment at its
highest in four years and a regular report from business
purchasing managers (PMI) showed that the private sector's
expansion was gaining traction.
That suggested the economy could expand by 0.5 percent in
the fourth quarter - but economists caution that the
forward-looking indicators have not been borne out recently by
harder measures like output and GDP.
"November's German Ifo index echoes the message of the ZEW
survey and PMI that the economy might have regained a bit of
momentum in the fourth quarter after Q3's slowdown," said
Jonathan Loynes, chief European economist at Capital Economics.
"Note, though, that the survey evidence has tended to
over-state the strength of the German economy over recent
quarters."
A breakdown of GDP data on Friday showed a robust rise in
domestic demand overshadowed weak exports to drive the third
quarter's 0.3 percent growth - down from 0.7 percent in the
second quarter. Monthly numbers have shown industrial orders and
exports rising, though imports have fallen and unemployment has
climbed.
The Ifo report showed firms had the highest expectations
since spring 2011 and were the most upbeat about their current
situation since June 2012. More than half of German blue-chip
companies reported better-than-expected results in recent weeks.
ROBUST DEMAND
Friday's data showed domestic demand was the main growth
driver between July and September, rising 0.7 percent. That
gives the government ammunition in its showdown with Brussels
over euro zone trade imbalances.
The European Commission is investigating Germany's high
current account surplus amid criticism that it relies too
heavily on exports, yet the breakdown showed that net trade
deducted 0.4 percentage points from third-quarter growth.
"With today's data the latest criticism on the German growth
model looks a bit like crying over spilled milk," said Carsten
Brzeski, senior economist at ING. "The often called-for
rebalancing of the economy is already taking place."
Business is worried that coalition talks between Chancellor
Angela Merkel and the Social Democrats could hurt them with
measures like a minimum wage and higher welfare spending.
"We will also participate in convergence by slowing down our
growth and making our country a little bit less competitive,"
warned Martin Blessing, CEO of Commerzbank.
GDP data showed investment, which began the year sluggishly,
rising by a robust 3.0 percent, propelled by a strong increase
in construction. Private consumption added 0.1 percentage points
to GDP, helped by a robust job market and moderate inflation.
Berlin is relying on domestic demand to prop up growth as
the traditionally export-driven economy suffers from weakening
demand from the euro zone and a slowdown in emerging markets.
Growth in Germany helped the euro zone stave off stagnation
in the third quarter as France and strugglers like Greece and
Italy contracted, but it was only marginally stronger than
bailout recipient Portugal's 0.2 percent.