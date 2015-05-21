BERLIN May 22 A favourable business environment
should support Germany's economic upswing for the remainder of
this year, the finance ministry said in its monthly report for
May on Friday, despite some recent signs of growth softening.
The ministry repeated the government's growth forecasts,
revised up last month, for the economy to expand by 1.8 percent
in real terms this year and next as increased domestic demand
replaces exports as the main driver of Europe's largest economy.
"The favourable macroeconomic conditions, like the
brightening outlook for business domestically and abroad, low
interest rates and continued low prices for energy products,
point towards a continuation of the economic upswing in the
remainder of the year," the ministry said in the report.
German growth slowed to 0.3 percent on the quarter in the
first three months of 2015, after a 0.7 percent expansion in the
final quarter of 2014. Foreign trade weighed on the economy in
the January to March period.
The ministry's upbeat economic assessment came despite two
surveys this week suggesting growth may be slowing.
The mood among German analysts and investors deteriorated
more sharply than expected this month, ZEW think tank's economic
sentiment survey showed on Tuesday.
On Thursday, a survey of purchasing managers showed the
expansion of Germany's private sector slowed for the second
consecutive month in May.
