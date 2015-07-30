(Recasts with national data)

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, July 30 German annual inflation remained steady but close to zero in July, suggesting euro zone inflation will be weak and bolstering the European Central Bank's case for pressing ahead with its bond-buying stimulus.

Preliminary data for Europe's largest economy showed on Thursday that consumer price inflation, harmonised to compare with other European countries (HCIP), held steady at 0.1 percent in July. That was the joint-weakest reading since February.

The figure, which matched the Reuters consensus forecast, remained far short of the ECB's inflation target for the broader euro zone of just below 2 percent over the medium term.

Economists said the weak inflation reading in Germany, combined with data showing Spanish annual inflation turned negative in July after being flat in June, suggested there was a risk that euro zone inflation, due to be published at 0900 GMT on Friday, could head south from June's reading of 0.2 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters before the German data was published had expected the euro zone figure to remain stable.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the recent slump in commodity prices could push headline inflation in both the euro zone and Germany back below zero temporarily.

"While this is good news for German consumers and their purchasing power, it would provide additional ammunition for the ECB to step up its QE efforts, rather than to reduce them."

The ECB is pumping around 1 trillion euros into the economy by buying government bonds and other assets via its quantitative easing scheme.

"The success of the ECB's QE programme can, at least up until now, not be measured in headline inflation data -- it's going to take a while before we really see the impact on the real economy from QE," Brzeski said.

The ECB said on Thursday that it was confident its measures were working and prices would probably start increasing at the end of the year before picking up further in 2016 and 2017.

A breakdown of the preliminary price data -- for which final figures are due on Aug. 13 -- showed that energy prices dropped sharply on the year while the cost of goods also fell.

A rout in commodities prices over the past month has pushed back expectations of when the ECB will start normalising its ultra-loose monetary policy by a whole year, to 2019.

Separate data showed the number of Germans out of work climbed in July but the jobless rate stayed at a post-reunification low of 6.4 percent. Economists said this, combined with weak inflation, pointed to stronger consumption ahead. (Editing by Catherine Evans)