* German Q2 GDP seen rising by 0.5 pct q/q -Reuters poll
* Germany exported more goods in Q2 than Q1 -economy
ministry
* Private consumption to continue providing support
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Aug 12 Germany's economic output
probably increased between April and June as foreign trade
became a second pillar of support for Europe's largest economy
alongside strong private consumption, the economy ministry said
on Wednesday.
German firms shipped far more goods abroad in the second
quarter than in the first thanks to a moderate recovery in the
euro zone and strong price competitiveness, so foreign trade -
which has traditionally propelled the economy but was a drag at
the end of 2014 and in early 2015 - provided positive impetus
for growth, the ministry said in its monthly report.
Preliminary second-quarter gross domestic product data is
due to be published on Friday and economists are expecting it to
show growth picking up to 0.5 percent after a disappointing 0.3
percent in the first.
"Overall, German economic activity probably increased
significantly again in the spring," the economy ministry said in
its report, adding that the Greek debt crisis and volatility on
the Chinese stock markets had failed to hit the mood in
Germany's corporate boardrooms.
It said private consumption would remain a key growth engine
given that consumers are benefiting from a robust labour market
and rising real wages.
Others are, however, less optimistic. Capital Economics has
forecast that growth will slow to 0.2 percent as it sees
industrial production shaving up to 0.2 percentage points off
GDP growth and a drop in retail sales suggesting household
spending growth might be weaker and counter what is likely to be
a small positive contribution from foreign trade.
The finance ministry has also sounded cautious, saying in a
report last month that GDP was likely to increase at around the
same rate as between January and March.
The latest data from Germany has been a mixed bag, with
exports and industrial output falling in June, though industrial
orders recorded their biggest gain since early 2011 in the
April-June period - a sign that manufacturing could gain
traction in the third quarter.
Data published on Wednesday showed that a sharp fall in
German industrial activity was partly to blame for a 0.4 percent
drop in the euro zone's industrial output on the month in June.
Forward-looking sentiment indicators have painted a mixed
picture too. The mood among investors worsened in August due to
angst over the unstable global economic outlook but consumer
morale remains very strong and firms were feeling more
optimistic in July.
The economy ministry said indicators pointed to investment
activity being "rather subdued" in the second quarter and
construction activity fell.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)