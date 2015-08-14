BERLIN Aug 14 German economic growth
accelerated in the second quarter of 2015 but by less than
expected, with foreign trade acting as a support and domestic
investment braking growth, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Friday.
The economy grew by 0.4 percent on the quarter between April
and June after expanding by 0.3 percent in the first three
months of 2015. The consensus forecast for the second quarter in
a Reuters poll was for 0.5 percent growth.
Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.6 percent
on the year in the second quarter, surpassing the Reuters
consensus forecast for 1.5 percent growth.
