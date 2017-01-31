* Robust market has potential to absorb more jobless

* Unemployment could rise on risks inked to Trump, Brexit

* Economists also cite refugees as possible burden (Adds retail sales, analysts, background)

By Joseph Nasr

BERLIN, Jan 31 German unemployment fell more than expected to a record low in January, data showed on Tuesday, though economists said joblessness could rise slightly later this year due to uncertainties abroad and more refugees looking for work.

Britain's decision to leave the European Union, and possible protectionist policies by U.S. President Donald Trump, could slow hiring by German companies, Stefan Kipar of BayernLP said.

"Unemployment could rise somewhat in the coming months, also due to the integration of refugees into the labour market," he said in a note to clients.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 26,000 to 2.605 million, the Federal Labour Office said. That was more than the predicted fall of 5,000 in a Reuters poll.

The adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.9 percent from 6.0 percent in December, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

Kipar said even though global uncertainties were clouding the outlook, the potential for a further drop in unemployment was possible: some 647,000 positions went unfilled in January.

The strong labour market and low interest rates have helped sustain growth driven by construction, consumption and government spending in the traditionally export-oriented economy, Europe's largest.

But rising inflation is expected to curtail all three growth pillars, thus dampening growth. The economy grew 1.9 percent last year and the government expects a 1.4 percent expansion this year. The drop is mainly linked to calendar effects.

INFLATION IS A THREAT

German inflation rose further in January, hitting 1.9 percent, the highest level in three-and-a-half years, preliminary data showed on Monday.

Retail sales unexpectedly dropped in December, despite a projection by Germany's HDE retail association that Christmas sales in Europe's largest economy would reach record levels.

A breakdown of year-on-year retail sales data showed lower sales of food, drinks and tobacco, and weaker purchases of items such as books and jewellery.

Separately, HDE on Tuesday said it expects retail sales to expand by 1 percent in real terms to 492 billion euros ($526.49 billion) in 2017, down from growth of 1.6 percent last year.

It said employment in the sector, now at around 3 million people, would rise by just under one percent in 2017.

"It is still unclear which burdens will fall on the German economy from Brexit and a possible nationalist economic policy in the United States," Joerg Zeuner of KfW wrote in a note. "A negative effect on the labour market linked to exports is not to be ruled out." (Additional reporting by Markus Wacket, Michelle Martin and Andrea Shalal; editing by Mark Heinrich)