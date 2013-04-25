BERLIN, April 25 Germany will grow by a meagre
0.5 percent this year, the government said on Thursday, raising
its forecast by just 0.1 percentage points as a lack of
investment and weak exports continue to be a drag on Europe's
largest economy.
The German Economy Ministry kept its 2014 forecast for solid
growth of 1.6 percent and said it was upbeat as the global
economy begins to regain traction and crisis-stricken euro zone
states make progress with their reforms.
"There is every reason to look to the future with optimism.
The German economy is picking up again and is successfully
leaving an economic weak phase behind it," German Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler said in a statement.
Europe's economic powerhouse lost momentum in late 2012
after putting in a strong performance during the first two years
of the euro zone crisis. Growth slowed to 0.7 percent last year
and the economy contracted by 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter
as firms postponed investments and foreign trade weakened.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the German economy to
avoid recession by growing around 0.3 percent in the first
quarter, though a drop in business sentiment and a decline in
private sector activity suggest it may be heading for another
contraction in the second quarter.
The ministry said firms would spend 2.2 percent less in
equipment this year than in 2012, revising down a January
forecast for 1.3 percent less investment due to a sharp fall
last year.
But it said investment activity was emerging from a trough,
with a backlog easing, and would increase by some 3 percent on
the year in the fourth quarter.
German growth will be driven by domestic demand this year
and next, the ministry said, as shoppers benefit from a stable
labour market and disposable income is expected to rise by 2.3
percent in 2013 and by 2.8 percent next year.
The ministry said Germany's unemployment rate would hold
steady at a 20-year low of 6.8 percent this year before falling
to 6.6 percent in 2014.
It said exports, which have traditionally been the driver of
German economic growth, would rise by a muted 1.6 percent this
year before surging by 5.0 percent in 2014.
Weakness in the euro zone, where Germany ships some 40
percent of its goods, and China, which had proved a strong
alternative market until recently, have weighed on the German
economy.
The finance ministry said earlier this week that the German
economy had stabilised in the first quarter, though industry
remained in a lull and private consumption had not picked up.