BERLIN Aug 9 The German economy is likely to
have expanded significantly between April and June, helped by
higher private consumption and investment in construction, but
growth will be more modest in the rest of the year, the Economy
Ministry said.
"The German economy grew briskly in the spring," the
ministry said on Friday in its monthly report. "After the
weather dampened growth in the first quarter, there was a growth
spurt in the second quarter due to catch-up effects."
The modest underlying rate of growth in the economy should
accelerate slightly in the rest of year, held back by the tough
European and international environment, the ministry said.
The Bundesbank said in June that the German economy would
slow down after a surge in the second quarter and expected just
0.3 percent growth for the year as a whole.
Since then, the data picture has brightened somewhat, with
industrial production and orders increasing much more briskly
than expected in June.
Preliminary data on second quarter gross domestic product
(GDP) in Europe's largest economy is due on August 14 - five
weeks before parliamentary elections.
Economists are forecasting growth between 0.6 and 1 percent
on the quarter.
Europe's economic powerhouse performed strongly in the early
years of the euro zone crisis but only narrowly avoided a
recession in early 2013 thanks to private consumption, which has
been strong thanks to stable employment, wage increases and
moderate inflation.
"Private consumption remains an important pillar of the
economy and like in the first quarter, it likely made a strong
contribution to growth in the second quarter," the ministry
said.
The ministry said foreign trade would likely dampen growth,
though investment in capital equipment had continued to
stabilise. Slowing investment, combined with weak exports, drove
Germany to a contraction in the last quarter of 2012.
Industrial output would continue to grow in the coming
months, but not too dynamically.
Recent data has also shown the private sector expanding,
business and consumer morale brightening, industry orders
surging, unemployment falling and exports rising modestly.
The ministry said the economy still faced headwinds from the
struggling euro zone and a tough international environment.
For Germany to remain the region's anchor of stability and
growth engine, it is important to increase firms' willingness to
invest and thereby boost growth potential, the ministry said.