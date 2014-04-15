* Economy ministry sees 1.8 pct growth this year, 2.0 pct
BERLIN, April 15 German economic growth will
accelerate this year to 1.8 percent and pick up again next year,
the economy ministry said on Tuesday, although a closely watched
survey showed Ukraine is weighing on the outlook for Europe's
largest economy.
Germany's economy, which powered ahead during the early
years of the euro zone crisis, expanded just 0.4 percent in
2013, when exports struggled and some firms held back on
investment.
The ministry stuck to its February forecasts, saying the
pace of economic growth would accelerate to 2.0 percent in 2015.
"The German economy is experiencing a solid upswing. Germany
has two good years ahead of it," Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel
said.
He made clear however, that any escalation of the crisis in
Ukraine would affect the outlook.
Domestic demand will drive growth, climbing by 1.9 percent
this year and by 2.1 percent next year as households spend more
and investment in construction and equipment rises, the ministry
said.
Some workers have secured strong pay hikes in wage
negotiations and a strong labour market, moderate inflation and
low interest rates are encouraging Germans, traditionally a
nation of savers, to splash their cash.
The ministry said wages would rise this year and next while
the unemployment rate would fall to 6.7 percent this year and
6.6 percent in 2015. That puts Germany in a different league to
struggling euro zone states like Greece and Spain, where more
than one in four people are out of work.
Higher domestic demand in Germany should help struggling
euro zone states export their way out of the crisis and
therefore reduce some of the region's economic imbalances.
The ministry estimated that Germany's own exports would gain
traction this year with 4.1 percent growth thanks to an
improving euro zone environment. It said they would increase by
4.6 percent in 2015.
But it saw imports increasing by a stronger 4.7 percent this
year and by 5.1 percent in 2015, meaning foreign trade will not
contribute to gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year and
will add just 0.1 percentage points next year.
That should help lower Germany's persistently high current
account surplus, for which it has been widely criticised,
including by the U.S. administration.
But the picture of the German economy is not entirely rosy -
a ZEW survey published on Tuesday showed German analyst and
investor sentiment falling for the fourth month in a row in
April due to the crisis in Ukraine.
There are other concerns too. Leading economic institutes
have said policies the new left-right government is pursuing
such as a nationwide minimum wage and pension reform allowing
some employees to retire at 63 will dampen growth.
The ministry's analysis flows into Germany's tax estimates,
which are due to be published in May.
