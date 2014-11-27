(Refiles without changes to add subscribers)
BERLIN Nov 27 Annual inflation in Europe's
largest economy looks set to sink in November to the lowest rate
in up to five years, according to data from some German states
on Thursday.
Data from three federal states showed yearly inflation
easing, while price pressure remained stable in a fourth. The
yearly readings were all well below the European Central Bank's
target for close to but just under 2 percent over the medium
term in the euro zone.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state and
a bellwether for the national rate, consumer price inflation
eased to 0.7 percent year-on-year from 1.0 percent in October,
hitting the lowest level since February 2010.
A Reuters poll conducted ahead of the states' data releases
found economists expected national inflation harmonised to
compare with other European countries - the ECB's preferred
measure - to slow to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent.
Analyst Jennifer McKeown from Capital Economics said the
state data released so far pointed to a fall to 0.4 percent,
which she said would be the lowest reading in five years.
"With inflation set to remain far below target in the
euro-zone's largest and arguably strongest economy, the ECB will
remain under intense pressure to provide more policy support,"
she said.
Earlier, Spain reported prices falling for the fifth month
running.
Preliminary euro zone inflation data, due out on Friday, is
expected to show the annual rate slowing to 0.3 percent from 0.4
percent, according to a Reuters poll. The ECB considers anything
below 1 percent to be in its deflation "danger zone".
The ECB has started buying covered bonds and asset-backed
securities to revive the euro zone economy and keep deflation at
bay. It may decide as soon as the first quarter of next year
whether to begin buying sovereign bonds.
The Pan-German inflation figures are due to be published at
1300 GMT.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michael Nienaber Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)