BERLIN Jan 9 German exports fell sharply in November and industrial output also declined, suggesting Europe's largest economy ended 2014 on a weak note.

Seasonally-adjusted exports declined for a second consecutive month, dipping 2.1 percent, while imports pushed up 1.5 percent, narrowing the trade surplus to 17.7 billion euros, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a more modest fall in exports of 0.2 percent.

Industrial output decreased by 0.1 percent as construction activity weakened and energy production fell, separate data from the Economy Ministry showed. The headline figure was weaker than a consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent increase.

The figures came after data on Thursday showed demand for German industrial goods declining, with orders plunging 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)