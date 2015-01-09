* German exports drop 2.1 pct (vs f'cast for -0.15 pct)
* Industrial output down 0.1 pct (vs f'cast for +0.4 pct)
* Modest growth expected in Q4
(Adds comments from DIHK's Treier and economist)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Jan 9 German exports fell sharply in
November and industrial output also declined, suggesting
Europe's largest economy ended 2014 on a weak note.
The slowdown in the euro zone anchor both reflected and
further fed weakness across the currency bloc, which is still
struggling to emerge from a long-running economic crisis.
Some economists thought the rapid fall in oil prices could
provide a boost for Germany's powerful exporters in the future,
while a weakening the euro may help companies selling beyond
Europe.
In November however, seasonally-adjusted exports dropped for
a second consecutive month, dipping by a bigger-than-expected
2.1 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on
Friday.
Industrial output decreased by 0.1 percent as construction
activity weakened and energy production fell, separate Economy
Ministry data showed. That was weaker than a consensus forecast
for a 0.4 percent increase and came as Spanish industrial
production stagnated while French output dropped 0.3 percent.
Alongside earlier figures that showed German industrial
orders plunging, Friday's figures complete a poor outlook for
the fourth quarter.
"Today's data provides further evidence that the German
economy has not yet fully recovered from the soft spell of the
summer," said Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING.
Economists generally expect Germany to post meagre growth in
the fourth quarter, rounding off a disappointing year which saw
the economy contract in the second quarter and barely grow in
the third.
Bankhaus Lampe economist Alexander Krueger said while
production - which rose by 1.0 percent in the less volatile
two-month comparison - probably boosted gross domestic product
(GDP) in the fourth quarter, the economy was unlikely to have
grown by more than 0.2 percent between October and December.
There have been some positive signs for fourth-quarter
growth though. Sentiment indicators took a turn for the better
late last year and retail sales climbed in October and November.
Full-year 2014 GDP data is due on Thursday. The government
has forecast 1.2 percent growth.
While Germany has traditionally been an export-oriented
economy, shipments abroad have suffered this year as demand from
weakened euro zone trading partners faltered and crises abroad
hurt business confidence, leading to investment delays.
A breakdown of unadjusted trade data showed shipments to the
European Union, Germany's largest export market, rising 4.8
percent on the year in November, while exports to countries
outside Europe dropped 3.0 percent.
Volker Treier, head of foreign trade at Germany's DIHK
Chambers of Commerce said the export outlook for 2015 was
better, partly due to the oil price halving in six months.
"That's a stimulus package for the global economy,
especially for Asian emerging markets that have fewer raw
materials like China, India and Thailand - that boosts middle
class purchasing power and supports demand for German products,"
he said, adding the weaker euro also helped.
(Additional reporting by Rene Wagner; Editing by Noah Barkin
and Toby Chopra)