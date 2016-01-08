BERLIN Jan 8 Growth in German imports
outstripped exports in November and industrial output
unexpectedly fell, data showed on Friday, in a sign that
Europe's largest economy may have lost some steam at the end of
2015.
Seasonally-adjusted exports inched up 0.4 percent after a
decline of 1.3 percent in October, while imports rose 1.6
percent, narrowing the trade surplus to 19.7 billion euros, data
from the Federal Statistics Office showed.
Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a stronger
rebound in exports with an increase of 0.7 percent, and a weaker
increase in imports of 1.0 percent.
Industrial output fell by 0.3 percent as manufacturing
activity dropped, but construction production pushed up,
separate data from the Economy Ministry showed. The headline
figure came in weaker than a consensus forecast for a 0.5
percent increase.
The economy ministry said the economic slowdown in emerging
markets was the main reason why industrial companies held off
some production in the fourth quarter of 2015.
However, a recent rise in industrial orders and a revival in
construction pointed to a recovery in the sector in the coming
months, it added.
The figures came after data on Thursday showed that healthy
domestic demand fuelled a bigger-than-expected rise in German
industrial orders in November.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)