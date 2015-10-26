MUNICH Oct 26 Germany's auto industry does not
seem to have been affected by the emissions scandal at
Volkswagen, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told
Reuters on Monday, adding that companies in this sector had
revised their production plans upwards.
"The German automobile industry appears to be unfazed by the
VW scandal," Wohlrabe said, adding that both expectations and
the assessment of current conditions in the sector had improved.
Wohlrabe said the German economy was proving to be "very
resilient", although emerging markets and the U.S. economy were
dampening export expectations.
The Ifo index, which fell slightly in October, has hardly
been affected by an influx of refugees so far, Wohlrabe said,
adding that there were also no noticeable effects from the
monetary policy pursued by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank.
