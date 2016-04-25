BERLIN, April 25 German companies remain positive about the economy but concerns about weakening exports linked to a slowdown in the United States and China are dampening the mood in German boardrooms, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.

"The mood in the economy is good but not euphoric," Wohlrabe said after Ifo's monthly business climate index fell slightly in April. "Consumption continues to support the economy and is a very strong pillar."

He added that the Ifo institute expected Germany, Europe's largest economy, to grow by 0.6 percent in the first quarter and by 0.3 percent in the second quarter.

