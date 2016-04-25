BERLIN, April 25 German companies remain
positive about the economy but concerns about weakening exports
linked to a slowdown in the United States and China are
dampening the mood in German boardrooms, Ifo economist Klaus
Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.
"The mood in the economy is good but not euphoric," Wohlrabe
said after Ifo's monthly business climate index fell slightly in
April. "Consumption continues to support the economy and is a
very strong pillar."
He added that the Ifo institute expected Germany, Europe's
largest economy, to grow by 0.6 percent in the first quarter and
by 0.3 percent in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr;
Editing by Michelle Martin)