MUNICH, July 25 The impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union is likely to cost the German economy 0.1 percentage points of growth this year, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday.

Europe's largest economy was therefore likely to expand by 1.7 percent this year, down from Ifo's previous estimate of 1.8 percent, he added.

But Wohlrabe said: "A feeling of uncertainty caused by Brexit and other things can only be seen in some sectors."

He said a series of four attacks in Germany in the last week could take their toll on economic sentiment in the coming months but added that he did not expect the election campaign in the United States and political turmoil in Turkey to affect the business climate index for Germany. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)