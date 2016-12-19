Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
MUNICH Dec 19 The troubles in Italy's banking sector are not having any impact on the mood in corporate boardrooms around Germany and neither is the election of U.S. Republican Donald Trump, an economist at the Ifo institute said on Monday.
"The Italian crisis is not having any effect. The markets know that the ECB (European Central Bank) is ready to use a fire extinguisher," said Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe.
Ifo's business climate index rose to its highest level in almost three years in December. Wohlrabe said the falling euro was making industrial firms more upbeat while German consumers were still spending freely.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.