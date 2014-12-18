MUNICH Dec 18 Signs of a change in trend in the
German economy are increasing, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told
Reuters on Thursday, adding neither Russia's falling rouble nor
an injection of cash by the European Central Bank will have a
direct effect on Germany.
"The crucial question is how Moscow responds to its
weakening currency and whether this increases the political
crisis. That could increase market insecurity," he said.
German business morale rose in December for the second month
running, the Ifo survey showed on Thursday, adding to signs that
Europe's largest economy is on course to pick up in the fourth
quarter after narrowly avoiding a recession in the third.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich; Writing by Alexandra
Hudson in Berlin)