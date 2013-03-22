BERLIN, March 22 German business morale fell in March, breaking a four-month run of gains, as ongoing struggles to agree a bailout for Cyprus reignited concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could weigh on Europe's largest economy.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 106.7 in March, down from 107.4 in February.

"The German economy remains on track in a challenging environment thanks to strong domestic demand," Ifo said in a statement.

The headline number was below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 37 economists for the business climate index to climb to 107.6.