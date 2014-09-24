BERLIN, Sept 24 German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest level since April 2013, suggesting expectations for a strong third-quarter rebound in Europe's largest economy may need to be revisited.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 104.7 from 106.3. The Reuters consensus forecast had been for a milder decrease to 105.7.

"The German economy is no longer running smoothly," Ifo said in a statement. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)