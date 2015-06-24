Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
BERLIN, June 24 German business morale weakened for a second straight month in June, a leading survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting concerns about the Greek debt crisis are hitting the mood in corporate boardrooms across Europe's largest economy.
Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, dropped to 107.4 in June from 108.5 in May.
That was its weakest reading since February and was below the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 108.1. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1