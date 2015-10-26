BERLIN Oct 26 German business morale fell modestly in October, suggesting Europe's largest economy remains resilient in the face of a slowdown in China and emissions scandal at carmaker Volkswagen.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, dipped to 108.2 in October from 108.5 in September.

This was stronger than the 107.8 reading that was forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)