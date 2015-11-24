BERLIN Nov 24 German business morale
unexpectedly improved in November, a survey showed on Tuesday,
suggesting company executives in Europe's largest economy are
more upbeat despite weaker export prospects in emerging markets.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute's business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, jumped to
109.0 from 108.2 in October.
The reading was the strongest since June 2014 and compared
with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 108.2.
The survey was conducted in the first three weeks of
November, with most responses coming in before the militant
attacks in Paris on Nov. 13, an Ifo spokesman said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)