BERLIN, April 25 German business morale
unexpectedly fell in April as companies were more downbeat about
the current situation, but managers' expectations slightly
impoved, a survey showed on Monday.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said on Monday its
business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000
firms, inched down to 106.6 in April from 106.7 in March.
The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for
a rise to 107.0.
The drop was driven by deteriorated sentiment in the
wholesaling and retailing sectors, while business climate in
manufacturing and construction improved.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr and
Michelle Martin)