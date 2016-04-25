BERLIN, April 25 German business morale unexpectedly fell in April as companies were more downbeat about the current situation, but managers' expectations slightly impoved, a survey showed on Monday.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said on Monday its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, inched down to 106.6 in April from 106.7 in March.

The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a rise to 107.0.

The drop was driven by deteriorated sentiment in the wholesaling and retailing sectors, while business climate in manufacturing and construction improved. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr and Michelle Martin)