BERLIN Oct 25 German business morale improved
unexpectedly in October, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting
company executives have become more optimistic about the growth
prospects for Europe's largest economy.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
rose to 110.5 in October from 109.5 in September.
That was the highest reading since April 2014 and stronger
than the Reuters consensus forecast for an unchanged value.
"The upturn in the German economy is gathering impetus," Ifo
head Clemens Fuest said, adding companies were more satisfied
with their current business situation and that managers also
expressed far greater optimism about the months ahead.
The rise was driven by improved sentiment in the
manufacturing and construction sectors, while the business
climate in wholesaling and retailing deteriorated slightly.
