BERLIN Nov 24 German business morale was
unchanged in November, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting
company executives are still optimistic about the growth
prospects for Europe's largest economy despite growing political
uncertainties.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
was unchanged at 110.4 in November after a slight downward
revision to 110.4 from 110.5 previously reported in October.
The November reading compared with a Reuters consensus
forecast for a value of 110.5. The October figure was still the
highest reading in 2-1/2 years.
"Confidence in the German economy continues to be good," Ifo
chief Clemens Fuest said, adding companies were once again more
satisfied with their current business situation, but somewhat
less optimistic regarding the coming months.
"The German economy seems to be unfazed by the election of
Donald Trump as U.S. president," Fuest added in a statement.
