BERLIN Jan 25 German business morale fell
unexpectedly in January, hitting its lowest level since
September, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign that company
executives were less upbeat about the growth prospects of
Europe's largest economy at the start of 2017.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
fell to 109.8 from 111.0 in December.
The January reading compared with a Reuters consensus
forecast for a value of 111.3.
"The German economy made a less confident start to the
year," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement.
He added that companies expressed greater satisfaction with
their current business situation, but were less optimistic about
their six-month business outlook.
