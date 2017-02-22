BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
BERLIN Feb 22 German business morale brightened unexpectedly in February, matching December's 33-month high, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting company executives are more upbeat about the growth prospects of Europe's largest economy.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 111.0 from a upwardly revised reading of 109.9 in January.
The reading came in far stronger than a Reuters consensus forecast for a value of 109.6.
"After making a cautious start to the year, the German economy is back on track," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement.
Managers' assessment of the current business situation reached its highest level since August 2011 and firms also expressed greater optimism about the months ahead, he noted. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017