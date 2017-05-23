BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
BERLIN May 23 German business morale brightened more than expected in May, hitting its highest level on record since 1991, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that company executives are more upbeat about the growth outlook of Europe's largest economy.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 114.6 from an upwardly revised 113.0 in April.
The reading came in stronger than a Reuters consensus forecast for a value of 113.1.
"This development in the Ifo index combined with other key economic indicators points to economic growth of 0.6 percent in the second quarter," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "Economic activity in Germany remains very brisk."
Managers' assessments of the current business situation and their outlook for the coming six months both improved markedly, the survey showed. An Ifo economist said the election of Emmanuel Macron as French president was a positive signal. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.