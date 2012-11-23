* Business climate index shows 1st rise in seven months
* GDP data confirms growth slowed down in 3rd quarter
* Economists see Germany stabilising after Q4 contraction
By Annika Breidthardt and Michelle Martin
BERLIN, Nov 23 German business morale surprised
with its first rise in seven months in November as exports
outside the euro zone and the prospect of strong Christmas sales
offered hope Europe's largest economy can regain some
momentum.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
rose to 101.4 from 100.0 in October, far surpassing even the
highest estimate in a Reuters poll.
Germany proved largely immune to the first two years of the
European debt crisis but recent data has suggested its
resilience is wearing thin, with growth slowing to 0.2 percent
in the third quarter.
Yet while economists expect the economy to contract in the
fourth quarter, they had already expected the first quarter to
be better and the Ifo numbers added to hopes that it could stave
off the recession plaguing euro zone members further south.
"That was a positive surprise," said Ralph Solveen of
Commerzbank. "The brightening climate raises hopes that the
economy will stabilise after what will likely be a weak fourth
quarter. (One) increase now is nevertheless not a sign of a
turnaround."
He pointed to reduced fears of a euro-zone break-up as well
as positive signals from Asia and the United States, where
Germany's strength in high-added value exports like cars,
electronics and machinery make it well-placed to take advantage
of any economic improvement.
The euro rose to a three-week high against the dollar and
European stocks trimmed losses after the Ifo numbers.
ASIA-BASED
Firms were more upbeat about their business outlook, with an
Ifo sub-index rising to 108.1 from a revised 107.2 in October.
They were also less pessimistic about current business, with the
current conditions index up to 95.2 from 93.2.
That came as a surprise after data this month showed the
private sector shrinking, unemployment up, industrial orders and
output down and exports falling at their fastest pace since late
last year.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said exporters' outlook had
improved but firms were still delaying investment due to the
uncertainty caused by the unresolved euro zone crisis.
"Export expectations rose strongly and are back in the
positive area now. The orders situation and demand are
stabilising. Exports to the United States and Asia seem to be
going well," he told Reuters. "The uncertainty (on investment)
is still present. ... There has been no turnaround yet."
Seasonally-adjusted GDP data showed gross capital investment
made no contribution to growth while investment in plant and
equipment fell by 2.0 percent.
Chipmaker Infineon has already said it will cut
planned investments.
"Businesses are investing less in machines and other
equipment. The only explanation for that is a crisis of
confidence - which means the German economy will lose more
speed," said economist Holger Schmieding of Berenberg Bank.
Europe has been unable to contain the euro zone crisis with
no agreement yet on how to get Greece's debt down to sustainable
levels. France, Germany's single largest trading partner, lost a
second AAA credit rating on Monday on concerns over its fiscal
outlook and deteriorating economy.