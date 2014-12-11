BERLIN Dec 11 Germany's Ifo institute has
revised up its expectations for growth in Europe's largest
economy due to the falling euro and decline in oil prices.
The Munich-based institute said on Thursday it expected
German gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 1.5 percent
this year and next.
"Falling oil prices and the slump in the euro exchange rate
have helped to pull the economy out of the state of shock
induced by the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis. Companies are now
slightly more relaxed as they look to the future," Ifo President
Hans-Werner Sinn said.
Only a month ago, Sinn had suggested growth this year could
be as low as 1.0 percent. And in October, Ifo and other leading
institutes forecast growth of 1.3 percent for 2014.
(Writing by Noah Barkin)