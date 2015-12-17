* Ifo's business climate index inches down in December
* Mood dented by some concern about the domestic economy
* But export expectations among managers have picked up
BERLIN, Dec 17 German business morale dipped
slightly in December, dented by some concern over the domestic
economy although export expectations remained robust.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute's business climate
index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, inched
down to 108.7 from 109.0 in November. A Reuters poll of
economists had pointed to an unchanged reading of 109.0.
While the assessment of the current business situation also
dipped, optimism among German managers about future business
remained unchanged at the highest level since May 2014.
Overall, the three main index values for business climate,
current situation and expectations were roughly three points
above the respective levels in December 2014.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to raise rates on Wednesday for the first
time in nearly a decade - well heralded - was a supporting
factor, but not a game-changer.
"The decision is providing just as little new impetus as the
dollar exchange rate (is)," Wohlrabe said, adding export
expectations have picked up, especially in the engineering
sector, thanks to robust demand from the United States and the
euro zone.
Some companies were a bit less upbeat about the domestic
situation as morale deteriorated slightly in construction and
more significantly in the wholesale and retail sectors.
"At least for retail and wholesale trade, the unusually warm
weather probably explains somewhat disappointing sales of
seasonal items," Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding said.
Dekabank economist Andreas Scheuerle attributed the decline
in retail also to the Paris attacks and the refugee influx.
"Maybe terrorism and the refugee crisis are leaving a bigger
mark on the mood than previously thought," Scheuerle said.
While most analysts see positive effects such as higher
domestic demand from the arrival this year of up to a million
migrants, some also warn of growing uncertainties among German
consumers.
A study showed on Wednesday that more than half of Germans
are fearful for the future, suggesting the refugee influx and
the threat of militant attacks are feeding angst.
But Nordea Bank economist Holger Sandte said not too much
should be read into the overall decline of Ifo's headline
figure.
"Growth could still have expanded in the fourth quarter,"
Sandte noted. The German economy grew by 0.3 percent in the
third quarter after having expanded 0.4 percent in the second.
Other recent data has painted a mixed picture, with morale
among investors rising to its highest level in four months in
December, but private sector growth slowing in the same month.
In addition, exports have fallen as an economic slowdown in
China and other emerging markets puts Germany's
export-orientated companies under pressure.
Last week, Ifo revised down slightly its expectations for
2015 growth in Germany to 1.7 percent. But it forecast a faster
pace of expansion of 1.9 percent for next year, partly helped by
higher state spending on refugees.
