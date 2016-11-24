MUNICH Nov 24 Republican Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election does not seem to have affected the German economy, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday, adding that Europe's largest economy remained on an upward path.

"The German economy seems to be unfazed by the U.S. election. If there is a 'Trump effect', it could show up later though - that's what we saw after the Brexit vote," Wohlrabe said.

He added that Ifo's business climate index suggested the German economy would expand by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year growth to 1.9 percent.

A third of responses in the Ifo survey, which was conducted between Nov. 2 and 23, came after the U.S. election. (Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)