BERLIN May 9 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) has become a bit more optimistic regarding its 2016 growth
forecast for the German economy than in April when it projected
an economic expansion of 1.5 percent, a senior IMF official said
on Monday.
"For now, we are a bit more optimistic than in April,"
Enrica Detragiache, assistant director of the IMF's European
department, told a news conference in Berlin.
The German government last month stuck to its forecast of
1.7 percent for this year, despite a slowdown in emerging
markets, as strong domestic demand is replacing exports as the
main pillar of Europe's largest economy.
