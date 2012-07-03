BERLIN, July 3 Domestic demand underpinned by a robust labour market will drive German economic growth of 1 percent this year and 1.4 percent next year, the International Monetary Fund said in a report released on Tuesday.

"Several conditions are in place in Germany for a domestic demand-led recovery following the downturn at end-2011," the IMF wrote.

"The drag from last year's decline in external demand is receding, while domestic labour market conditions have continued to strengthen."

The IMF had in April predicted German economy growth of 0.6 percent for 2012 and 1.5 percent for 2013.

"Underpinned by healthy corporate and household balance sheets, higher wages, well-anchored inflation expectations and low borrowing costs, growth is poised to reach potential in the second half of 2012," it said.

However, the IMF said an intensification of the euro zone crisis and lower global growth prospects presented downside risks to this forecast.

Germany should implement policies to guard against these risks to the recovery, such as raising potential domestic-led growth through structural reforms.

The banking system remains vulnerable to external shocks given high leverage ratios, the low quality of bank capital, significant cross-border exposures and large reliance on wholesale funding, the IMF said.

A key priority therefore remains securing financial stability, for example by restructuring the Landesbanken and strengthening the crisis management framework, it added. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)