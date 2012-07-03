BERLIN, July 3 Domestic demand underpinned by a
robust labour market will drive German economic growth of 1
percent this year and 1.4 percent next year, the International
Monetary Fund said in a report released on Tuesday.
"Several conditions are in place in Germany for a domestic
demand-led recovery following the downturn at end-2011," the IMF
wrote.
"The drag from last year's decline in external demand is
receding, while domestic labour market conditions have continued
to strengthen."
The IMF had in April predicted German economy growth of 0.6
percent for 2012 and 1.5 percent for 2013.
"Underpinned by healthy corporate and household balance
sheets, higher wages, well-anchored inflation expectations and
low borrowing costs, growth is poised to reach potential in the
second half of 2012," it said.
However, the IMF said an intensification of the euro zone
crisis and lower global growth prospects presented downside
risks to this forecast.
Germany should implement policies to guard against these
risks to the recovery, such as raising potential domestic-led
growth through structural reforms.
The banking system remains vulnerable to external shocks
given high leverage ratios, the low quality of bank capital,
significant cross-border exposures and large reliance on
wholesale funding, the IMF said.
A key priority therefore remains securing financial
stability, for example by restructuring the Landesbanken and
strengthening the crisis management framework, it added.
