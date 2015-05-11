BERLIN May 11 Germany's economy could grow more
in 2015 than the 1.6 percent the International Monetary Fund had
forecast in April if lower energy prices and the European
Central Bank's bond-buying scheme feed through more than
expected, a senior IMF official said.
Enrica Detragiache, assistant director of the IMF's European
department, also told a news conference in Berlin on Monday that
Germany's consistently large current account surplus was a cause
for concern because demand remains weak in advanced economies.
Last month the German government raised its growth forecasts
for 2015 and 2016 to 1.8 percent as it took heart from an
increase in new jobs, cheap oil and the weak euro.
(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)