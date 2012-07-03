* German economy to grow 1 pct in 2012, 1.4 pct in 2013 - IMF

BERLIN, July 3 Domestic demand underpinned by a robust labour market will drive German economic growth of 1 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Tuesday, raising its forecast from a previous estimate of 0.6 percent expansion.

But the IMF also urged Europe's largest economy to embrace structural reforms to help buttress its resilience to such risks to growth as the euro zone debt crisis.

"Several conditions are in place in Germany for a domestic demand-led recovery following the downturn at end-2011," the IMF wrote, adding that it saw growth at 1.4 percent in 2013.

"The drag from last year's decline in external demand is receding, while domestic labour market conditions have continued to strengthen," it said.

"Underpinned by healthy corporate and household balance sheets, higher wages, well-anchored inflation expectations and low borrowing costs, growth is poised to reach potential in the second half of 2012," the IMF said.

Europe's economic powerhouse has remained relatively steady throughout much of the euro zone crisis, managing to save the common currency bloc from recession in the first quarter of this year by growing 0.5 percent.

Yet recent data has suggested that it is losing stamina, with the crisis causing uncertainty and impacting investment as well as weighing on exports to euro zone member states.

Many economists expect domestic demand to remain a pillar of support, helping the traditionally export-led German economy to rebalance.

RE-BALANCING ACT

The IMF has long urged Germany to address its own role in the imbalances unsettling the euro zone, namely its reliance on exports for growth resulting in a large current account surplus and its wage restraint leading to meagre domestic demand.

German authorities have conceded some ground this year on some key issues such as encouraging strong wage hikes and indicating that they would be ready to accept slightly higher inflation than in the rest of the currency bloc.

"Germany can play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges posed by the crisis," the IMF wrote in its report. "The reduction of imbalances in the euro area would be helped by the natural rebalancing of Germany's economy."

It said it saw headline inflation settling in Germany slightly above 2 percent, as wages were growing and the economy was operating "at slightly above capacity in the medium term" due to loose monetary conditions.

This pickup in prices was "part of the natural process of rebalancing the sources of growth".

The fund said an intensification of the euro zone crisis and lower global growth prospects presented downside risks to its growth forecasts. Germany should implement policies to guard against these risks to the recovery, such as raising potential domestic-led growth through structural reforms, it added.

"Raising productivity in the services sector would be helped by greater competition, including at the regional level in network industries such as transportation and energy," it said.

The banking system remains vulnerable to external shocks given high leverage ratios, the low quality of bank capital, significant cross-border exposures and large reliance on wholesale funding, the IMF said.

A key priority therefore remains securing financial stability, for example by restructuring the public sector Landesbanken and strengthening the crisis management framework.

"The crisis management framework should be strengthened by establishing resolution plans and enhancing the deposit insurance regime," it said. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin, editing by Gareth Jones)