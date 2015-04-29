BRIEF-Pan Orient Energy intends to continue ability to purchase common shares
* Pan orient energy corp - it intends to continue ability to purchase its common shares pursuant to renewal of its normal course issuer bid
BERLIN, April 29 Consumer prices in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in April fell 0.1 percent month-on-month and rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, the state's statistics office said on Wednesday. Preliminary pan-German consumer price data are due at 1200 GMT. The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its April consumer price data: Percentage change Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Overall price index -0.1 +0.3 Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks +0.9 +0.8 Electricity, gas, household fuels -0.1 -3.9 Heating oil +0.6 -19.2 Fuel +1.7 -7.1 Rent +0.1 +1.3 Housing expenses ex. rent +0.1 +1.9 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)
OTTAWA, April 6 The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon: