BERLIN, Aug 28 Consumer prices in the German state of Bavaria rose in August by 0.1 percent month-on-month, and rose by 0.3 percent year-on-year, the state's statistics office said on Friday. Data for up to sixteen German states are used to calculate a preliminary inflation figure for Germany. The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its August consumer price data: Percentage change Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Index Overall price index +0.1 +0.3 107.3 Overall index w/o heating oil and fuels +0.3 +1.1 107.8 Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks -0.3 +1.0 111.1 Alcoholic drinks and tobacco +0.1 +4.2 114.4 Clothing and shoes +5.0 +2.1 108.2 Household rents, electricity, gas and other fuels -0.2 -0.6 108.0 Health and personal care items +0.2 +2.2 103.4 Transport -1.1 -1.9 106.9 Communications -0.2 -1.2 90.9 Entertainment, leisure +0.3 +0.7 107.4 Education 0.0 +2.1 78.3 Lodgings and catering +0.3 +2.5 111.4 Lodgings +0.3 +1.6 108.1 Other goods and services +0.3 +0.8 107.4 Goods 0.0 -0.6 107.2 Consumer goods -0.8 -1.6 109.9 of which: foodstuffs -0.2 +1.4 111.4 household energy -0.8 -6.7 111.6 Fuels -4.1 -9.3 101.3 Medium-term durable goods +2.3 +1.6 105.8 Durable goods +0.4 +0.6 98.3 Additional housing costs 0.0 +1.5 104.0