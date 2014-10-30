Car parts maker Gestamp plans $3.6 bln Spanish listing
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an IPO valuing it at around 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.
BERLIN Oct 30 Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy eased to 0.7 percent in October, its lowest reading since May, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.
The figure - harmonised to compare with other European countries - undershot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 0.9 percent. The cost of living was down by 0.3 percent on the month using this measure.
Non-harmonised data showed consumer prices fell by 0.3 percent on the month and increased by 0.8 percent on the year.
Final price data for October are is due to be released on Nov. 13, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 13 A non-partisan report expected as soon as Monday on the costs of a Republican plan to replace the Obamacare healthcare law could harden opposition to the proposal, adding to the obstacles facing President Donald Trump's first major legislative effort.
LONDON, March 13 The Indian rupee hit 15-month highs on forward markets on Monday after regional elections confirmed the government's grip on power, while other emerging market currencies also firmed as the dollar and U.S. yields slipped from multi-week highs.