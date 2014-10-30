BERLIN Oct 30 Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy looks set to stay moderate in October, according to data from some German states on Thursday, suggesting the risk of deflation in the wider euro zone has not yet abated.

Data from three federal states showed yearly inflation holding steady, while consumer price pressures eased in one state and picked up in another one. The yearly readings were all well below the European Central Bank's target for close to but just under 2 percent over the medium term in the euro zone.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state and a bellwether for the national rate, consumer price inflation eased to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent.

A Reuters poll conducted ahead of the states' data releases found economists expected national inflation harmonised to compare with other European countries - the ECB's preferred measure - to pick up to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent.

Carsten Brzeski, senior economist at ING, said the national inflation rate would either hold steady or come in slightly lower than expected. If it remains unchanged, the euro zone rate could remain at 0.3 percent in October, he said.

"With Germany still having these relatively low inflation numbers, the euro zone as a whole will continue flirting with deflation," he said.

Preliminary euro zone inflation data, due out on Friday, is expected to show the annual rate accelerating to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll. The ECB considers anything below 1 percent to be in its "danger zone".

But Brzeski said the ECB was unlikely to act based on inflation readings at its rate-setting meeting next week.

"The ECB is clearly staying on hold almost no matter what's going to happen because they've done so much and they only have a few bullets left," he said.

The ECB has started buying covered bonds to revive the euro zone economy and keep deflation at bay. It will also start buying asset-backed securities some time in the fourth quarter and will offer another round of four-year loans at ultra-cheap rates in December.

Pan-German inflation figures are due to be published at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)