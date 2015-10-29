BERLIN Oct 29 German annual inflation turned positive again in October after falling below zero last month but price pressures in Europe's largest economy remained very weak, data showed on Thursday.

German prices harmonised to compare with other European countries rose by 0.2 percent - the strongest reading since May - after a 0.2 percent drop in September, according to preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office.

The reading was well below the European Central Bank's target for the whole euro zone of just below 2 percent but came in above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for consumer prices to increase by 0.1 percent.

The statistics office said it would publish final consumer price data for October on Nov. 12.