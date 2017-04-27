UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN, April 27 German consumer inflation picked up more than expected in April to surpass the European Central Bank's price stability target of just under 2 percent, data showed on Thursday, heaving more pressure on the ECB to wind down monetary stimulus soon.
German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries (HICP), rose by 2 percent on the year after having eased to 1.5 percent in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.
The April figure came in slightly stronger than a Reuters consensus forecast of 1.9 percent.
Rising energy prices and higher food costs were again the main drivers behind the overall increase, a breakdown of the non-harmonized data showed.
The figures suggested that price pressures in Europe's biggest economy - also partly due to higher costs for package holidays and transportation - are building up as an economic upswing continues and the labour market booms.
The ECB has slashed interest rates into negative territory and adopted a bond-buying programme worth 2.3 trillion euros ($2.51 trillion) to pump money into the region's economy.
The central bank on Thursday kept its ultra-easy policy stance in place, even as economic growth is on its best run since the global financial crisis. ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
