BERLIN, April 18 Germany's leading economic
institutes said on Thursday domestic demand would drive a 0.8
percent expansion in Europe's largest economy this year and that
this would more than double to 1.9 percent in 2014 as exports
picked up.
The institutes also said that while it may seem appropriate
for the European Central Bank (ECB) to cut interest rates, given
weak regional growth, this would only serve to delay necessary
restructuring in the banking sector.
"An upwards tendency re-emerged in the German economy in
spring 2013," the institutes said in their twice-yearly report.
The German government commissions the joint report by four
institutes, Ifo, IWH, IfW and RWI, which then flows into its own
growth forecasts.
The institutes said the downward revision to 2013 growth
from a previous forecast of 1.0 percent made last October was
due to the fact that the economy had to catch up this year after
contracting in the fourth quarter of 2012. This statistical
effect masked the true strength of German growth, they said.
