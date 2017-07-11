Merkel: ECB policy not yet back to where we want it

HAMBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's monetary policy is not yet where Germany would like it to be, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, after years of ultra-loose measures designed to keep the euro zone afloat.

In a rare comment on the ECB's policy, which the German government frequently stresses is set independently, Merkel said it was important to make Europe fit again.

"We're not yet back where we want to be in terms of the ECB's monetary policy," she told Bavarian industry representatives. "The good news is that all euro zone member states are growing again. Millions of new jobs have been created, encouraging us that we're on the right path."