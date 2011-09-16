BERLIN, Sept 16 German economic growth will be closer to 3 percent than 2.5 percent this year, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, after economic think tanks this week revised down their forecasts saying the risk of a recession had grown.

Merkel also reiterated her opposition to joint euro zone bonds and said Europe must think about intervening in the medium-term in states that did not fulfill their homework on budget consolidation. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke)